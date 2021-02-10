Ethiopia: FM Demeke Holds Phone Talks With Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov

9 February 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen conferred over the phone on Monday with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

During the talks Demeke briefed his Russian counterpart on the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Tigray region.

Recalling the telephone conversation the two foreign ministers had last December, Demeke said progress has been achieved in addressing the humanitarian situation in the region and collaborative efforts with humanitarian actors on the ground to fully respond to the people in need of such assistance.

Lavrov said for his part that Russia understands and supports the efforts of the government of Ethiopia to address the humanitarian challenges in the Tigray region.

He added that his Government is always ready to continue to assist Ethiopia in this regard.

Stating the importance of further strengthening the collaboration between Africa and the Russia, Lavrov underlined the readiness of his government to hold the African TROIKA-Russian Summit in 2022 in the African soil.

To further enhance the long-standing relations between the two countries, Lavrov emphasized the need to boost trade and business relations.

Russian business associations are increasingly engaging with their African counterparts to take the relation in the field to the next level, he indicated.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional issues, among which Demeke reiterated the position of Ethiopian government to resolve the border dispute with Sudan in a peaceful and amicable manner.

According to minister of Foreign Affairs, both foreign ministers have agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Read the original article on ENA.

