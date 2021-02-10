South Africa: Stage 3 Loadshedding Will be Implemented from 13:00 This Afternoon Until 06:00 in the morning

press release

Eskom regrets to inform the public that Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 13:00 this afternoon until 06:00 tomorrow morning. This loadshedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrained due to high generation unit breakdowns during the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.

The outlook for the power system is unpredictable and there is a high probability of loadshedding continuing on Thursday. Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes. This morning a generation unit each at the Lethabo, Kendal and Duvha Power Stations were taken offline for repairs, adding to the high number of breakdowns and units that have failed to return to service as planned.

We currently have 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 521MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.

As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the possibility of loadshedding remaining elevated.

Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, and we will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.