Cameroon: Promoting Primary Education - Japan Partners With Catholic

10 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A contract to construct a primary school in the Tiko Subdivision was signed on Monday 8, February, 2021 at the residence of the Japanese Ambassador in Yaounde.

Within the framework of support to local projects, the Embassy of Japan to Cameroon has signed a grant contract with the Catholic Education Secretariat, Diocese of Buea. The grant of about FCFA 53 million from the Japanese government will allow for the implementation of the Buea Diocese's project entitled; "The Project for the Construction of the Saint Laetitia Catholic Nursery and Primary School in Tiko Subdivision of the South West Region." The signing ceremony took place on Monday, February 8, at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon, in the presence of the Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa. The Ambassador of Japan, Osawa Tsutomu signed on one hand, while the President of the Catholic Education Secretariat, Michael Mbuwir signed on behalf of the Catholic Education Secretariat, in presence of the Bishop of Buea, Michael Bibi.

Ambassador Osawa Tsutomu said through the contract, the government of Japan is granting a non-refundable financial assistance to the Catholic Education Secretariat of the Diocese of Buea. The assistance will serve to build a one-storey building for the nursery and primary sections of St Laetitia Primary school in Tiko. He stressed that Japan attaches importance in promoting nursery and primary education in Cameroon. The Ambassador emphasised that the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7), held in 2019 reiterated the need to offer quality education to millions of children in Africa. The current grant, the Japanese diplomat said, matches the objectives of TICAD 7, in support of the efforts that the government of Cameroon, international organisations and civil society are already making to ensure equal access to quality education for all, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

