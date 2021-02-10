Cameroon: Regional Councils - Momentum Gathers for Successful Start

A series of consultation meetings with the Presidents of Regional Councils, Regional Treasurers and Secretaries General of Regions took place in Yaounde on February 9, 2021

Government is heightening preparations for the successful start of the Regional Councils for the eight French-speaking Regions of Cameroon and Regional Assemblies for the two English-speaking Regions following the commissioning of their Presidents, appointments of Secretaries General and Regional Treasurers.

For concrete action to take place, the President of the Republic, Paul Biya on February 9, 2021 instructed the holding of consultation meetings at the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development. Minister Georges Elanga Obam chaired the consultation meeting with the Presidents of Regional Councils, while the Secretary General of the Ministry, Fred Ebongue Makolle held another meeting with Secretaries General and Regional Treasurers.

Opening the consultation with Presidents of Regional Councils, Minister Elanga Obam said it intended to enable them better understand their missions, as well as the means to be put in place for the success of the said missions. Another objective, he said, was to highlight the challenges they will take up with. He declared, "We want to meet the Executives of Regional Assemblies and Regional Councils to agree on certain points of the work they have to do. We first of all want to let them know the instructions of the President of the Republic concerning their job, the competences that are transferred to them and necessary means that will enable them work in a good manner." Discussions also focused on the infrastructure housing the Regional Councils, human resources to be put at their disposal, agendas and five-year strategic plans of the Presidents of Regional Councils and Presidents of the Executive of Regional Assemblies. The Minister said discussions had to equally focus on the first ordinary session of the Regional Councils and Regional Assemblies that will take place in March 2021.

To ensure the effective start of Regions as local authorities to whom would be transferred powers and resources to carry out the mission of economic, social, educational, health, cultural and sports development, the Minister handed down some instructions to their heads. He urged them to focus on a daily basis on positive and strong actions that will contribute to the promotion of regional development. For that to be done, they would have to give priority to the physical putting into place of their administrations without delay through the effective occupation of buildings put at their disposal and get various services functional, prepare for the holding of the first ordinary session of each Regional Council in March 2021 during whose work will centre of the putting in place their Standing Orders, organisational charts of services and the budget for the 2021 financial year.

The Presidents of Regional Councils and Presidents of the Executives of Regional Assemblies Minister Elanga Obam said, would have to successfully handle challenges such as the synergy with representatives of the State who are Regional Governors, promotion of development in their regions. The Presidents of the Executives of Regional Assemblies for the North West and South would in addition to other challenges, have to work for the full implementation of the Special Status each of them is endowed with, as well as a return to normalcy in the two Regions.