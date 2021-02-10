Cameroon-Turkey - Ambassador Appreciates Increasing Cooperation

10 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ambassador Ayse Sarac had a farewell audience with Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on February 9, 2021.

The outgoing Ambassador of Turkey to Cameroon, Ayse Sarac has appreciated the level of cooperation between the two countries which she says has increased in many fields and in volume. She spoke at the Star Building in Yaounde on February 9, 2021 after a farewell audience Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute granted her.

With regards to the specific areas of cooperation, she singled out trade, investments, international cooperation, humanitarian assistance and education. Expressing delight at the growing cooperation, the Ambassador highlighted the increasing number of Cameroonian students who are interested in studying in Turkish universities. Ayse Sarac described the Japoma Stadium in Douala as a special symbol of the Cameroon-Turkey cooperation, disclosing that she watched the first match of the recently played African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the stadium which is of international standards.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

