Cameroon: Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Cameroon-Chile Clash Postponed Again

Despite the readiness of both teams the world football governing body has pushed forward the competition to April 2021.

The two-legged intercontinental play-off between the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon and La Roja Feminina of Chile has been postponed to a later date. Reports say the world football governing body, FIFA, has informed the concerned parties that it is postponing this month's final round Tokyo 2020 Olympics intercontinental qualifiers game pitting Cameroon and Chile. The Lionesses were expected to play the first leg in Yaounde on Thursday February 18, 2021 before traveling to Chile for the return game on Wednesday February 24, 2021. However, the world football governing body, FIFA, has postponed the game once more. This is the second time FIFA is postponing the competition.

Sources hold that the Chilean Football Federation provoked the postponement after they wrote to FIFA asking for a special consideration as they battle with the Covid-19 pandemic. The tie which has already been postponed twice will be played in April with the winners on aggregate to earn a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are presently training at the CAF Excellence Center in Mbankomo near Yaounde. Following the postponement, it is evident that the head coach Alain Djeumfa Defrasne and the technical bench will put up new strategies to match with the new schedule.

Cameroon is playing as runners-up from the African zone following their 4-4 away goals rule defeat against Zambia while Chile will be taking part in the competition as South American Vice champions. Cameroon will be seeking for a second ticket to the Olympic Games. Their first participation was at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Chile on their part will be out to grab their first ticket to the Olympics.