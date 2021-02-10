Africa: FIFA Club World Cup - Bayern to Face Tigres in Final

FC Bayern beat Africa's champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, 2-0 on Monday, February 8, 2020 advancing to the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup final in Qatar. The European champions dominated the first half of the game and deservedly took the lead with a first half lead from Lewandoski. Despite efforts from Al Ahly to come back into the game in the second half their dreams for a final ticket was completely shut up by a late header from the marksman who scored a brace for the night to take his side into the final. Bayern Munich will take on Mexican side, Tigres UANL in the final today, February 11, 2020 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.