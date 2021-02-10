Cameroon: 2021 Mount Cameroon Race of Hope - Adapting to Covid-19

Contrary to previous editions, this year's race will be taking place under strict measures instituted by the International Athletics Federation to limit the spread of the virus.

The 2021 Mount Cameroon Race of Hope just like other sporting competitions taking place within the complicated health context of the Covid-19 pandemic has put in place key mechanisms to prevent the spread of the virus.

One of such mechanisms as indicated by the Secretary General (SG) of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Charles Kouoh Kotte is the fact that departures for the different categories will be separate in other to respect the social distancing barrier measure. The SG further indicated they will be strictly respecting other health protocols prescribed by the International Athletics Federation. Some of them include Covid-19 test for all athletes, wearing of facemask for the participants, personalisation and sterilisation of materials amongst others.

Though it seems a complex scenario for a race which will welcome over 500 athletes within and without Cameroon, as well as other participants including coaches, technical staff and spectators, the SG is optimistic that it will hold in earnest. He is perhaps relying on the fact that these barrier measures were successfully implemented during the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race.

As other innovations of this year's race, Charles Kouoh Kotte said emphasis would be laid on valorising Cameroon's culture through traditional dance competitions. Combat sports, mini athletics meetings and a price for the oldest athlete are other innovations of this year's edition.

Nonetheless, the SG opined that preparations are unfolding in earnest and that the final list of athletes to participate in the competition scheduled for February 27, 2021 will be unveiled on February 15, 2021.