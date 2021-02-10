Cameroon: 2021 NBA All Star - Joel Embiid On Good Footing

The first wave of fans votes places the Sixers on the third position with some 1,584,028 votes.

Cameroonian-born basketball superstar Joel Embiid is on the verge of grabbing his fourth consecutive participation in the 2021 All Star Game. He emerged third with 1,584,028 votes on the list of frontcourt players after the first wave of fans votes. The list was published barely eight days after votes opened on January 28, 2021. The Philadelphia 76ers player got these high number of ballots, perhaps thanks to his outstanding performance this season. Embiid is often the best player in any game at both ends putting the Sixers on a better position.

However, voting this year seems to be complex due to Covid-19 constraints. Going electronic, spreading the balloting among fans, players and media members and finally, lobbying voting during the pandemic shutdown makes voting unpredictable. Voting is expected to end on February 16, 2021 and fans account for 50 per cent while current and a media panel account for 25 per cent each. Hopes are high that Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will definitely get a place in the All Star festivities which is reported to take place on March 7 in Atlanta.

This season seems to be another joyful one for Philadelphia's Joel Embiid given that he was recently named Eastern Conference player of the month for the games played in December and January. Embiid who is in his fifth NBA season collected the accolade for the second time in his career. He joined Hall Farmers Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone and Juluis Erving as the only 76ers players to win the award multiple times.