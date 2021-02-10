Cameroon: 2021 NBA All Star - Joel Embiid On Good Footing

10 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The first wave of fans votes places the Sixers on the third position with some 1,584,028 votes.

Cameroonian-born basketball superstar Joel Embiid is on the verge of grabbing his fourth consecutive participation in the 2021 All Star Game. He emerged third with 1,584,028 votes on the list of frontcourt players after the first wave of fans votes. The list was published barely eight days after votes opened on January 28, 2021. The Philadelphia 76ers player got these high number of ballots, perhaps thanks to his outstanding performance this season. Embiid is often the best player in any game at both ends putting the Sixers on a better position.

However, voting this year seems to be complex due to Covid-19 constraints. Going electronic, spreading the balloting among fans, players and media members and finally, lobbying voting during the pandemic shutdown makes voting unpredictable. Voting is expected to end on February 16, 2021 and fans account for 50 per cent while current and a media panel account for 25 per cent each. Hopes are high that Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will definitely get a place in the All Star festivities which is reported to take place on March 7 in Atlanta.

This season seems to be another joyful one for Philadelphia's Joel Embiid given that he was recently named Eastern Conference player of the month for the games played in December and January. Embiid who is in his fifth NBA season collected the accolade for the second time in his career. He joined Hall Farmers Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone and Juluis Erving as the only 76ers players to win the award multiple times.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.