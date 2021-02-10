Cameroon Amputee Football - National President Resigns

10 February 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The President of the Cameroon Amputee Football, (CAMPUTEE) Ngala Maimo Wajiri has resigned. He made the announcement on February 4, 2021 on his Facebook page. "It is with a heavy heart and a face of smiles that I announce my resignation as President of Cameroon Amputee Football," a portion of his post reads. Attached to this post is a resignation letter, which he spelled out his successes and failures as well as what has to be done to make the body better. "I have fought a good fight; I have finished my race; I have kept my faith. Time to pass the mantle and move on," the first lines of the letter read. Amongst the reasons for his resignation, he spelled out multiple life threats, corruption, fight for power, multiple forces and a recent stagnation. Ngala Maimo has served as National President for Cameroon Amputee football since January 26, 2019.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.