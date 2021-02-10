Cameroon Amputee Football - National President Resigns

The President of the Cameroon Amputee Football, (CAMPUTEE) Ngala Maimo Wajiri has resigned. He made the announcement on February 4, 2021 on his Facebook page. "It is with a heavy heart and a face of smiles that I announce my resignation as President of Cameroon Amputee Football," a portion of his post reads. Attached to this post is a resignation letter, which he spelled out his successes and failures as well as what has to be done to make the body better. "I have fought a good fight; I have finished my race; I have kept my faith. Time to pass the mantle and move on," the first lines of the letter read. Amongst the reasons for his resignation, he spelled out multiple life threats, corruption, fight for power, multiple forces and a recent stagnation. Ngala Maimo has served as National President for Cameroon Amputee football since January 26, 2019.