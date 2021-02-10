The President of the Cameroon Amputee Football, (CAMPUTEE) Ngala Maimo Wajiri has resigned. He made the announcement on February 4, 2021 on his Facebook page. "It is with a heavy heart and a face of smiles that I announce my resignation as President of Cameroon Amputee Football," a portion of his post reads. Attached to this post is a resignation letter, which he spelled out his successes and failures as well as what has to be done to make the body better. "I have fought a good fight; I have finished my race; I have kept my faith. Time to pass the mantle and move on," the first lines of the letter read. Amongst the reasons for his resignation, he spelled out multiple life threats, corruption, fight for power, multiple forces and a recent stagnation. Ngala Maimo has served as National President for Cameroon Amputee football since January 26, 2019.
Top Headlines: Soccer
- Cameroon: Cameroon Amputee Football - National President Resigns
- Africa: FIFA Club World Cup - Bayern to Face Tigres in Final
- Cameroon: Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Cameroon-Chile Clash Postponed Again
- Uganda: Draw Blocks Vipers' Path to Early Summit
- Zimbabwe: Senegalese Team Expected Today
- Zimbabwe: Mapisa's Emergence in Spain Gives Us Hope
- North Africa: Billiat Wanted for U.S.$800,000-A-Year Deal
- Rwanda: Nzamwita Rules Out Vying for Ferwafa Presidency Again
- Kenya: Gor Mahia's Pinto Confident of Qualification to CAF Confederation Cup Group Stages
- Zimbabwe: From the Heights of a Top Ten Place, the PSL Has Plunged Down the Table
- Nigeria: Ighalo Eyes Saudi Topflight Title With Al-Shabab
- Nigeria: Rohr Back in Nigeria Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers Against Benin, Lesotho
- Nigeria: Yisa Sofoluwe Dies of Cerebral Atrophy At Luth
- Nigeria: Rohr Hints On Ighalo Return to Super Eagles
- Nigeria: Former Super Eagles Defender Yisa Sofoluwe Dies
- Nigeria: NPFL - Heartland Fined N1 Million By Lmc for Breaching Dressing Code