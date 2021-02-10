Uganda: Kadaga Suspends Debate on Supplementary Budget

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga yesterday suspended debate on supplementary budget requests after it was discovered that Ministry of Lands had asked for Shs7.65b for compensation to different landlords without the knowledge of the Uganda Land Commission (ULC).

Part of the money was purportedly to compensate a man for land in Lusanja-Mpererwe, who evicted the residents after a court order.

Another part of the money was purportedly to compensate owner of the land where Ndeeba church was demolished last year.

However, when the request came up in Parliament for discussion, the Speaker received information that the money had been requisitioned without the knowledge of ULC, the institution charged with such matters.

Out of the Shs7.65b that was requested by the Lands ministry, Shs3.89b was earmarked for acquiring land to resettle the Lusanja residents, who are facing eviction, while Shs3.8b was for compulsory acquisition of land in Ndeeba for the church that was broken down.

"The committee recommends the approval of Shs7.67b to the Ministry of Lands to ensure that residents of Lusanja are not evicted and the church in Ndeeba rebuilt on the land acquired," the report by the budget committee of Parliament, reads in part.

However, as soon as MPs started discussing the supplementary budget, a letter from the ULC was sneaked into the House through Mukono South MP Mayanja Ssenyonga showing the Commission disowning the requested budget.

"I am dismayed this afternoon. I heard a list of people to be paid out as submitted by the minister of Lands. The Commission is not privy to this list and wants the minister to be brought to order for having usurped its [ULC] powers knowingly," a letter from the ULC chairperson, Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, reads in part.

The undersecretary, who is two weeks old in office, accompanied the minister as courtesy from the user agency of that money to hoodwink Parliament that we are privy to this list," the letter further noted.The MPs raised the red flag following the clash between the two government agencies.

This forced Ms Kadaga to suspend the discussion for the supplementary budget until tomorrow.

State minister for Lands Persis Namuganzi told journalists later that her ministry requested for this money following an order from President Museveni, who reportedly directed them to acquire the Lusanja land for residents and land for Ndeeba church.

She said it was "indiscipline of the highest order" exhibited by the ULC chairperson for blocking the release of the money. She said the ministry would bring her to order through the Prime Minister.

Earlier, MPs had also protested a supplementary budget of Shs1.4 billion for Namboole stadium administrative costs.

The MPs said Namboole management has been hiring the stadium for passover prayers, concerts and weddings, so it is not in order for the same management to ask for a supplementary budget without accounting for the money it has been collecting.

Mr Latif Ssebagala (Kawempe North MP) said if Namboole management had asked for the money to renovate the stadium, they would approve it, but asking it to pay staff and other administrative issues is not in order.

Attendance...MPs dodging plenary

Meanwhile, the number of MPs attending plenary has reduced tremendously after elections.

During yesterday's sitting, the plenary started at 3pm with only 20 MPs. More 20 MPs came later to make the number 40 out of the more than 400 MPs in the 10th Parliament.

Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe said most MPs are still upcountry where they have been since the elections but by next week, the House will be full.

Kasese Municipality MP Robert Centenary said many MPs lost their seats in the elections so they have lost morale to attend parliamentary proceedings.