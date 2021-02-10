Namibia: Keetmans, Nipam Sign N$60m Land-Delivery Deal

10 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Keetmanshoop Town Council and the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (Nipam) on Friday signed a deal that will see 350 serviced erven delivered this year at the southern town's Westdene and Krönlein suburbs.

Keetmanshoop's spokesperson, Dawn Kruger, in a media statement issued yesterday, said the council has appointed Nipam as the project manager to conduct housing market studies, prepare funding proposals and obtain relevant regulatory approvals to ensure the successful implementation of the land-delivery project.

The project requires N$60 million, she said.

Desmond Basson, the town council's chief executive officer, said a survey conducted last year revealed the need for locals to service the land through the council, instead of housing units being bought from developers.

The council, therefore, decided to deliver 280 serviced plots at Krönlein Extension 1, and 110 at Westdene Extension 2, he said.

Basson said the price per square metre per plot in Westdene would range from N$180 to N$200, while erven at Krönlein would cost between N$100 and N$120 per square metre.

Maria Nangolo, the executive director of Nipam, said the Keetmanshoop municipality sought the institute's help with the feasibility study and development of the concept to accelerate the servicing of land through project financing.

This partnership deal "represents a starting point of this association and journey, which is guided by national interest and respective mandates of the joint institutions", she said.

The council's management committee chairperson, Easter Isaack, who signed the deal on behalf of the council, noted that land delivery is among the priorities of the new council.

"We will embark on various models of land delivery to ensure that the needs of all income groups are met," he remarked.

Isaack noted that council relies on own funding, central government annual allocations as well as projects promoted by development partners to speed up land delivery.

Keetmanshoop expects to service 700 plots this year through various projects, Isaack added.

Nipam identified challenges in implementing the development of projects in various local authorities caused by the lack of market studies before the commencement of a project, lack of due diligence and limited capacity to develop well-structured bidding documents and limited capacity to source capital.

Against this backdrop, Nipam introduced a consultancy programme called "Project Finance", a tailor-made course for local authorities to fast-track the implementation of capital projects with a revenue stream.

Keetmanshoop will be the first local authority to participate in this programme.

