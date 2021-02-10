Namibia: Eagle FM Moves to Unclip Its Windhoek Wings

10 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

EAGLE FM station boss John Walenga yesterday said there's no need to challenge the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) after it has banned the station from broadcasting in Windhoek.

Eagle FM ceased broadcasting in Windhoek on 1 February, after it was found in breach of its broadcasting licence.

Walenga said the regulator has given the radio station options to remedy the situation.

"We're excited to move forward within the agreed parameters," he said, adding that the resumption of broadcasting in Windhoek depends on the regulator.

"If it was up to Eagle FM, we would say tomorrow," he said.

According to the licence currently held by Eagle FM, the station is supposed to broadcast at Okahandja only at a frequency of 104.0.

The station was broadcasting in Windhoek, transmitting at 500 W from the Okahandja frequency.

Eagle FM has been given until 15 February to apply for an FM broadcasting frequency in Windhoek.

"The authority is available to meet with Eagle FM's technical department to clarify any technical issues that will enable Eagle FM to decide on the desired remedy," Cran chief executive officer Emilia Nghikembua said in a statement this week.

