Namibia: Walvis Bay Makes U-Turn On Eviction

The Walvis Bay municipality has withdrawn a decision to evict a centre offering counselling services from a municipal property over an outstanding rental bill of over N$40 000.

The local authority had initially served the African Counsellors Social Development with an eviction notice for non-payment.

The non-governmental organisation has been providing psychosocial support to Walvis Bay residents since 2018. Thus, the organisation has been renting the building just next to the Kuisebmond police station from the municipality for the past four years.

Founder and president of the association Dr Saltiel Kalola initially yesterday told New Era that they were evicted for owing N$41 000 and had to do counselling under a tree on Monday.

"The municipality has completed its mission to chase us from the premises. The staff have been operating from under a tree next to the office and our work has been a success," he said. The organisation, in collaboration with the municipality and the Erongo governor's office last year counselled residents of the Otweya settlement after the devastating fire at Twaloloka. However, Kalola in another emailed message yesterday, told New Era that they have been engaging with the administration's management of the municipality to find an amicable solution for the situation.

"We have resolved the matter and there is no more need for media coverage. In future, whenever something comes up, we will give you a notification," Kalola said.

The doctor, however, could not say when his staff members will move back to the rented facility. The centre offers counselling in a wider range of societal issues such as marital, drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancies to name a few.

A letter by Erongo governor in support of the organisation yesterday indicated that the organisation have been providing counselling for people that are suicidal, survivors of gender-based violence, former fishermen and about 2 045 community members. "It is against this background that I am recommending them for any assistance that will enable them to operate their planned programmes," governor Neville Andre said in the letter. Questions posed to the municipality remain unanswered yesterday.