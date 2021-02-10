Namibia: Pot-Holed Hage Geingob Street Angers Residents

Katima Mulilo Town Council has been accused of failing to maintain the town's roads, which are littered with potholes.

Hage Geingob Street, the gateway into the town's central business district, is one of the busiest and most damaged roads, as well as Lifasi and Market streets.

The gravel roads in the locations are also in a deplorable state due to lack of maintenance, worsened by the heavy rains that have recently been falling in the town.

During the state of the region address last year, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu revealed that Katima Mulilo Town Council had been allocated N$4,4 million by the Road Fund Administration (RFA) to maintain bitumen and gravel roads.

Out of this amount, close to N$3,2 million was allocated for the maintenance of tarred roads. A total of 2 222,60 square metres of potholes were repaired, 1 030,10 square metres were surfaced and 2,959 kilometers re-surfaced. An amount of N$1 253 246 was used for the maintenance of gravel roads and filling up potholes.

However, the residents told The Namibian that the town's roads have not been maintained for a while, as shown by their current state.

"The roads are impassable, everything around town is going down. Council has failed us as they are underperforming. I wish we could downgrade them to a village council. It's swamps all over; it is better to drive on rural roads than in town, something should be done as soon as possible," said Geoffrey Mwillima.

Another resident, Barry Malumo, said lack of service delivery is the major characteristic of the council, and failing to maintain roads is one of many examples.

"The streets are in a deplorable state and roads are full of potholes and pools of water. Things will be worse now with the newly elected council because they are incompetent," he said.

Taxi driver Freddy Simwanza said he is losing business because his vehicle spends more time at the garage for repairs than on the road because of the poor roads around town.

'I am not getting an income because now I have to repair my car. There are too many potholes, forcing drivers to share lanes to avoid them. If they are not repaired they may lead to accidents as we move from one lane to the other," he said.

Town council chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso did not answer questions sent to him for comment.