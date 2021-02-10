Namibia Still Pondering Over Spar Netball Challenge

10 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

Netball Namibia (NN) vice-president Rebecca Goagoses confirmed that Namibia has received an invitation from Netball South Africa (NSA) to partake in the upcoming Spar Challenge slated for Cape Town, but said NN is still considering the invite.

The Spar Challenge will take place in Cape Town next month and will mark the return of netball activities in that country. Besides Namibia, NSA also extended the same invitation to the She Cranes of Uganda, who will be joined by local sides Proteas U/21 and the SA President Invitational squad.

The tournament is anticipated to take place between 24-30 March and will be played in a bio-bubble. Giving an update to this publication, Goagoses said the Spar Challenge is one of the most important netball tournaments on the continent as participants get to improve their rankings and therefore Namibia will look at all means possible to ensure the country partakes in the competition next month.

"We did get the invitation from NSA, but we haven't yet taken a final decision as to whether we will honour their invitation or not. We are still looking into financial and logical issues and in the coming weeks, we will have a final decision as to whether we will compete there or not. We have however been very busy talking to various sponsors and partners because this tournament is very important for Namibia to improve her rankings. It's recognised internationally and it offers top competition and that is something our girls need at this point in time. Fitness-wise, the team has been busy training hard and the coaches have really been putting in a lot of work, so it all tells you that we are ready to compete. It's just a matter of getting assistance to sort out financers and logistics," said Goagoses.

The Desert Jewels, as Namibia's senior netball side is affectionately known, have been on an upward trajectory following their historic win of the 13th edition of M1 Nations Cup in Singapore in 2019. The Desert Jewels defeated hosts Singapore in that final 49-42 to bring home their first ever M1 Nations Cup trophy.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.