Namibia: Bountiful Season for !nara Melon Harvesters

10 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

TOPNAAR !nara harvesters on the banks of the Kuiseb River have been busy processing the thorny melon, to get its valuable seed out before the end of the season.

At Utuseb village, Butros Beukes (21) and Evan De-Quiva Goeieman (22) have just returned from the river where they collected the green !nara melons. They have been part of the trade since their early teens.

"We chose to be out here after many failed attempts to get employment at the industries at Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. We make a reasonable income from the !nara plants, and it can only sustain us and our families until June," said Beukes.

Goeieman explains that the !nara plants have many uses and benefits.

"There is a German woman who makes shampoos, facial products, oils and many other products from it. But for us here the root has many medicinal benefits. It's used for body detoxing. We also make milk from the plant," he said.

A thick sweet soup, from the seed separation process is dried and referred to as Nama chocolate and consumed throughout the year as an energy bar.

Harvesting season starts in November and ends in February. Collecting the !nara melon and processing them is done by men and young boys in the villages. The process is labour-intensive and requires strength, especially separating the seeds from the thick juice as it involves stirring it in a huge drum on a fire for up to six hours. This trade is passed down from one generation to another.

The community is anticipating a bountiful season as there are still a lot of melons in the riverbed to be harvested.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.