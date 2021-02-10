Nigeria: APC Registration - Low Turn Out in Lagos As Sanwo-Olu, Obasa, Others Revalidate Membership

10 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Chief of Staff to Sanwo-Olu, Mr Tayo Ayinde among others on Tuesday, performed the revalidation of their membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had earlier last Saturday, performed his revalidation exercise at his Ikeja ward.

The exercise, however, recorded low turn out of willing members across the state on the first day which is slated to end on February 25, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu, performed the exercise at his ward (Ward E3) aka "Premier Ward" at St Stephen School Compound, Adeniji Adele Lagos Island, in the morning of Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu, subsequently, received his membership slip from the registration officer at his ward.

Obasa, who also collected his membership slip at his Ward E (005), Agege, expressed optimism that Lagos will produce the highest number of members of APC at the end of the exercise.

He also used the opportunity to rate the state government high in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people.

"It is like carrying out population census. It is to tell us our strength in each state, local government and ward, and, by extension, the whole nation.

"It will make us be able to say this is the number of our members in each state and this would help to position us ahead of the future elections.

"The success of every party depends on the structure on ground and how far we are able to cover in the political landscape," he said.

Ayinde, had the revalidation of his membership at the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area, LCDA at Ward B, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, while, Lola Akande, state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, also revalidated her membership of APC.

However, some of the places visited by our correspondent recorded low turn out as the centres were obviously deserted.

Some of the people who spoke to Vanguard said, it was too early to give an assessment on the success or otherwise of the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

