Namibia: Lawyer's Absence Delays Hostel Rape Trial

An irate judge yesterday postponed the trial of a former school hostel supervisor accused of sexually abusing 10 boys over a three-year period, due to the unexplained absence of the lawyer representing the accused in the matter.

Postponing the partly heard case in which Merven Nguyapeua (51) is standing trial on 32 charges, acting judge Alfred Siboleka said the trial will proceed with or without defence lawyer Hipura Ujaha on 15 March.

Ujaha was absent from the Windhoek High Court on Monday, when the trial was scheduled to resume, and also yesterday. The judge was told that Ujaha confirmed to a public prosecutor over the past weekend that he was aware the trial was due to continue from Monday, and that efforts to contact him by telephone since Monday had been unsuccessful.

Three state witnesses testified on Monday, after Siboleka directed that the trial should proceed despite Ujaha's absence.

Nguyapeua denied guilt on 32 counts of rape and 27 alternative charges of committing or attempting to commit a sexual act with a child under the age of 16 when his trial began in June 2018.

The state is alleging that Nguyapeua raped 10 boys during his stay at the hostel of a primary school at Otjiwarongo, where he was employed as a cleaner and was known as a "hostel father" by children who lived in the hostel.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place from the second school term of 2013 until February 2016.

Nine of the 10 boys allegedly raped by Nguyapeua were under the age of 16 when the sexual acts were committed with them, according to the state's indictment. Two of them were 13 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, six of them were 14, and one was 15 years old.

Nguyapeua is denying that he committed sexual acts with any of the boys, the court has heard during the trial so far.

Most of the complainants have already testified.

The judge has also heard testimony about pornographic video clips which were found in the memory of Nguyapeua's cellphone following his arrest at the start of March 2016.

Some of the complainants have told the court that Nguyapeua showed pornographic material to them on his phone before he committed sexual acts with them.

Nguyapeua has remained in custody since his arrest.

State advocate Seredine Jacobs is conducting the prosecution in the trial.