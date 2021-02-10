Namibia: Walvis Residents Tackle Housing Issue

A GROUP of Walvis Bay residents formed an organisation to tackle the housing problem they are experiencing at the harbour town.

The group, which is in the process of registering the Erongo Housing Association with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa), consists of 200 residents who were born and raised at the town.

Group organiser Pamela Nauses says members through WhatsApp group have already had a start-up meeting, and are discussing strategies to help them obtain houses.

She says the group will continue to communicate on WhatsApp to avoid Covid-19-restricted gatherings.

She says she started the group after struggling for 12 years to obtain a house at her home town.

"It is an open secret that land and housing are not easy to acquire for various reasons.

I applied at the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) in 2009. They later said when the system was upgraded, my application showed I applied in 2014. In the same year I applied at the municipality, but apparently my application disappeared. I was born at Walvis Bay 40 years ago and am still living in my parents' house. Many Walvis Bay residents are in the same boat," Nauses says.

She says the group is especially unhappy that people from outside Walvis Bay have obtained houses after a short period of living at the town, while residents are still on waiting lists after years of applying.

"We see what the other people are doing, which is very wrong. We must all do things within the law. Many members on the group are currently renting places in people's backyards, but have been residents of the coastal town for more than five years. If they can pay rent, they can pay for their own homes or land under affordable housing schemes.

Some of these people are staying with their siblings in their parents' houses in disunity," she says.

Group member Mildreth Ames is tired of living in a shack, although she is from Walvis Bay.

"I need my own place because I am worried about my children's future," she says.

Cornelia Hipondoka, another member, says: "I am a single mother of four and hope to get a house through this group.

My expectation is that the councillors will give us houses at Walvis Bay as a priority as we were born and raised here." Ndahafa Andreas says: "I am still amazed at what happened a few years ago. Someone came from Windhoek to work at our office. About five months later, she got a house from the NHE. I still live in my parents' house. This is so unfair."

The group plans to engage with the town's local authority councillors and other key stakeholders, Nauses says.

She says they are waiting for a letter from their lawyers to complete the registration process.

Nauses says the group does not believe in grabbing land, and is willing to assist residents of neighbouring towns to form their own organisations.