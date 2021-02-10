Somalia: Farmaajo Calls for Resumption of Poll Talks

10 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has announced the resumption of electoral talks in Garowe on February 15.

In a statement, Villa Somalia said the meeting will bring the leaders of federal and regional states together and will focus on the ways to agree on the current electoral impasse.

This comes barely a week after the 5th round in Dhusamareb collapsed.

In rejoinder, Puntland State welcomed the call to hold the meeting and said the summit to be attended by stakeholders and the International Community.

It also said there was no consultation to hold the summit in Garowe and the meeting moved to Mogadishu in a statement.

Last week regional state leaders held a three days summit in Dhusamreb the headquarters of Galmudug state over the electoral issues.

The leaders failed to agree on the issues of Gedo and Somaliland electoral committees with President Farmaajo and Jubaland leader Ahmed Madobe both pointing fingers at each other.

