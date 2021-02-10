Somalia: UN Calls On Somalia to Resume Talks 'Urgently'

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called on Somalia's political leaders to resume dialogue to find solutions for the political disagreement over the electoral stalemate.

In a statement, the UN Security Council asked Somalis to resume their dialogue urgently and work together and agree on arrangements to hold elections soon.

"The members of the Security Council called for Somalia´s leaders to resume their dialogue urgently and work together, in the interests of the people of Somalia, to reach consensus on the arrangements for the conduct of inclusive elections to hold them as soon as possible," UNSC said in a statement.

The meeting by the UN security council came after regional state and the federal government failed to resolve the electoral impasse after meeting in Dhusamareb last week for three days.

Due to the electoral stalemate, the opposition candidates said they do not recognize President Farmaajo as a legitimate president and called for a transitional government.

The statement by the opposition came after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo's four years term lapsed on the 8 February.