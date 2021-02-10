Nigeria: WHO Representative Advises Consumption of Immunity-Boosting Foods

10 February 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The WHO on Wednesday advised the consumption of immunity-boosting foods, fruits, and vegetables as a safeguard against COVID-19.

Hajia Fatimah Mustapha, the Risk Communicator, Community Engagement, and Focal Person of WHO made the call during a sensitisation workshop on COVID-19 in Ilorin.

She said that consumption of fruits and vegetables boosts immunity against COVID-19 and other infections.

The WHO representative also advised people to maintain social distancing and refrain from mingling in crowds to stave off COVID-19.

"Coronavirus knows no boundary or race or status. It spares no age group, sex, or professional cadre and is in fact deadlier in the aged and people with underlying illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes," she said.

Mustapha said there was the need to get tested and stressed that establishing one's health status would go a long way in getting early treatment.

She also appealed to the media to assist health care providers in sensitising the masses on the dangers of COVID-19.

NAN

