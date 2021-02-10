Morocco: Hammams - Employees Involved in Work Stoppage Due to Covid-19 Will Be Compensated - Minister

9 February 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Employees of hammams (traditional, Turkish-like baths), which closed due to the spread of Covid-19, will soon be compensated for job loss, Minister of State in charge of human rights and relations with parliament Mustapha Ramid said on Monday in Rabat.

These employees will be identified in order to compensate them, given the damage suffered by this category because of the closure of their workplace, said Ramid at the House of Representatives in response to a question on " the closure of traditional hammams".

The closed hammams are located in 15 prefectures and provinces out of a total of 82, he noted, specifying that their reopening remains dependent on the improvement of the epidemiological situation and the decision of the ad hoc local committees.

Their closure, especially in areas with a high number of coronavirus contaminations, is due to the fact that they are areas conducive to the spread of the virus, the government official recalled.

He also highlighted the effects of Covid-19, in particular on fragile categories, highlighting the efforts made, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to mitigate the repercussions of the pandemic, in particular at the level of protection of companies and support for affected categories.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.