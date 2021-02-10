Namibia: The Man Behind Namibia's First Pop-Up Cinema

ZENED Sali's Starlight Films started off as the solution to a problem.

"I needed to take my girlfriend out, but the idea of the conventional dinner or picnic wasn't appealing. I asked her what she'd like to do, and she wanted to go and watch a movie," he says.

Sali and his girlfriend didn't know if movie theatres were back in business after the Covid-19-induced lockdown, and his girlfriend said she wished there was an outdoor cinema.

"Bam! Starlight was born. We are showing a movie every month at different locations throughout Namibia," Sali says.

He was Okahandja's first member of the children's parliament in 2008, and says in five years Starlight Films should be a household name, known for being an affordable hangout.

"It's Namibia's first commercial outdoor cinema. The unique value we create is the experience we sell. Essentially, it's not so much about the movie, which you can also catch on Netflix or at an indoor cinema; it is about being free - free to scream, laugh out loud, move, shout, and just be you," he says.

Sali says one can appreciate Namibia's uniquely clear starry skies at this type of cinema. "I don't think a lot of people appreciate the beauty of our skies, how clear and dark it gets, with so many shooting stars. Imagine how many wishes you can make watching a John Wick!"

Sali says Starlight Films strictly adheres to Covid-19 regulations.

The Katutura-born entrepreneur says as a child he had a knack for solving problems and earning a living by doing so. "As a child I was fascinated by creation - the extraordinary process of something new being brought into existence using various materials and/or tools," he says.

His biggest challenge is finding the right venue, Sali says. "The distance the customers travel, the mode of transport used, and the safety of their vehicles and belongings which are not allowed inside the venues. Based on these considerations we have to find well-located, safe open spaces. It can be a major struggle."

Starlight Films employs four people on a temporary basis. Sali believes youth employment creation is vital. "If we are to build an economy off the back of enterprises, we ought to start now. I hate to say it, but the systems, Namibia and the majority of the world creates far more employees than employers," Sali says.

For more on Starlight Films, visit @StarLightOKH on Facebook.