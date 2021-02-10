Ethiopia: FM Demeke Holds Phone Conversation With Swedish Counterpart

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde.

During their discussion, Demeke briefed his counterpart on the successful accomplishment of the law enforcement operation in Tigray and the rehabilitation and reconstruction works that the government of Ethiopia has been undertaking since then.

According to him, people who need humanitarian assistance have been identified and the government together with international aid agencies has been distributing food and non-food items, including pharmaceuticals from 92 distribution centers in the region.

The relief operation in the region is ever-increasing and 26 major relief organizations are accessing many parts of the region, he added.

Demeke also explained the relentless efforts of the government of Ethiopia to coordinate relief agencies to further boost the humanitarian assistance efforts and meet the demands of affected people.

Speaking about the Eritrean refugees, who were affected and displaced during the law enforcement campaign, he pointed out that the refugees have settled in different parts of Ethiopia and many of them are relocated to safer camps.

Demeke also raised his concerns on the unhelpful and unfounded claims made by some corners in the European Union who failed to understand the nature and objectives of the law enforcement operation and the humanitarian assistance efforts on the ground.

The two sides have also exchanged views about the upcoming general election in Ethiopia in which the Deputy Prime Minister affirmed the government's commitment to make the election transparent, fair, and democratic.

The two officials also pledged their country's commitment to strengthen the historical and strong relationship between Ethiopia and Sweden.

The discussion ended with the Foreign minister of Sweden appreciating the efforts being made to address her concern, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.