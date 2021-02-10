Ethiopia: FM Demeke Holds Phone Conversation With Swedish Counterpart

10 February 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde.

During their discussion, Demeke briefed his counterpart on the successful accomplishment of the law enforcement operation in Tigray and the rehabilitation and reconstruction works that the government of Ethiopia has been undertaking since then.

According to him, people who need humanitarian assistance have been identified and the government together with international aid agencies has been distributing food and non-food items, including pharmaceuticals from 92 distribution centers in the region.

The relief operation in the region is ever-increasing and 26 major relief organizations are accessing many parts of the region, he added.

Demeke also explained the relentless efforts of the government of Ethiopia to coordinate relief agencies to further boost the humanitarian assistance efforts and meet the demands of affected people.

Speaking about the Eritrean refugees, who were affected and displaced during the law enforcement campaign, he pointed out that the refugees have settled in different parts of Ethiopia and many of them are relocated to safer camps.

Demeke also raised his concerns on the unhelpful and unfounded claims made by some corners in the European Union who failed to understand the nature and objectives of the law enforcement operation and the humanitarian assistance efforts on the ground.

The two sides have also exchanged views about the upcoming general election in Ethiopia in which the Deputy Prime Minister affirmed the government's commitment to make the election transparent, fair, and democratic.

The two officials also pledged their country's commitment to strengthen the historical and strong relationship between Ethiopia and Sweden.

The discussion ended with the Foreign minister of Sweden appreciating the efforts being made to address her concern, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.