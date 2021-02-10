Angolan Minister Regrets Death of Mozambique's Armed Force Chief

Luanda — The minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos, spoke last Tuesday in Luanda, dismayed by the death of the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mozambique (CEMG), Eugénio Ussene Mussa.

Eugénio Ussene Mussa, in the post of chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Defence of Mozambique since January this year, died Monday of illness.

In a message of condolences addressed to his Mozambican counterpart, Jaime Bessa Augusto Neto, the Angolan minister characterizes the army general Eugénio Ussene Mussa as "a fearless combatant who made himself available early for the struggle for the conquest and preservation of Mozambique's independence".

"The ill-fated General Ussene Mussa held several positions in the military hierarchy with merit, a quality that underpinned his nomination and appointment to the high post of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Defense of Mozambique", underlines the note.

The 63-year-old Eugénio Ussene Mussa was appointed by President Filipe Nyussi, on January 14, 2021, to assume the post of chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique, having been promoted to General of the Army before being pointed to the post.

