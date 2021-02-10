Namibia: Committed Member Donates Sanitary Pads to Community Care Based Organisation

10 February 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Solidarity Community Care Organisation, received a donation of sanitary pads from Hilma Itewa one of their most committed members.

The Organisation in turn donated the sanitary pads to 18 girls from the Etope laShilongo Village in the Omulonga Constituency, in the Ohangwena Region.

Constancio Mwandingi, Founder and Executive Chairperson of the Organisation said they are grateful for this donation. "You have joined the prestigious group of our supporters and donors, who donated sanitary pads to our organisation before, for distribution to girls in our village"

He said with this gesture they will be contributing to the health and well-being of the community they live in. "This is a good example of how community members can help their own communities and we do not necessarily have to ask from others, if we can help ourselves," he added.

Solidarity Community Care Organisation is a registered Namibian Community Based Welfare Organisation founded on 24 March 2006, by Constancio Mwandingi.

Mwandingi, founded the Organisation after being diagnosed with HIV and felt it necessary to take any kind of action to prevent and eradicate HIV/AIDS and poverty to make a better future for the children in his community and Namibia as a whole.

