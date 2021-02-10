Angola: MPs Aim to Strengthen Regulation of Financial Institutions

Luanda — The deputies to the National Assembly (Angolan parliament) defended last Monday the need to regulate the financial activity of foreign exchange businesses, collective investment organizations, micro-credits and other similar institutions.

Parliamentarians addressed this issue during the discussion, in particular, of the Code of the Regime for the Activity of Financial Institutions, a legal tool that was unanimously approved.

In the debate, MPLA deputy Lourdes Caposso said that it is preferable that the National Bank of Angola (BNA), the Capital Market Commission or the National Insurance Agency should regulate, in detail, the role of non-bank financial institutions.

In her opinion, when talking about financial institutions, people think of banks. In light of this, she argued that it is necessary to clarify this code, as there are other similar bodies such as electronic payment and collective investment societies, which help access credit, advance payments of wages, among other actions.

In the same vein, UNITA deputy Maurilio Luyele highlighted the important role that non-bank financial institutions play in boosting the real economy.

In this context, he believes it makes sense to regulate these activities.

BNA clarifications

When answering the concerns of the deputies, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Angola, Manuel Tiago Dias, stated that, with the approval of the new legal tool, a stronger financial system is expected to face the emergence of eventual crises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Manuel Tiago Dias, this proposal integrates a set of structural norms that aim to strengthen the Angolan financial system.

Parliamentarians addressed this issue during the discussion, in particular, of the Code of the Regime for the Activity of Financial Institutions, a legal tool that was unanimously approved.

In the debate, MPLA deputy Lourdes Caposso said that it is preferable that the National Bank of Angola (BNA), the Capital Market Commission or the National Insurance Agency should regulate, in detail, the role of non-bank financial institutions.

In her opinion, when talking about financial institutions, people think of banks. In light of this, she argued that it is necessary to clarify this code, as there are other similar bodies such as electronic payment and collective investment societies, which help access credit, advance payments of wages, among other actions.

In the same vein, UNITA deputy Maurilio Luyele highlighted the important role that non-bank financial institutions play in boosting the real economy.

In this context, he believes it makes sense to regulate these activities.

BNA clarifications

When answering the concerns of the deputies, the deputy governor of the National Bank of Angola, Manuel Tiago Dias, stated that, with the approval of the new legal tool, a stronger financial system is expected to face the emergence of eventual crises.

According to Manuel Tiago Dias, this proposal integrates a set of structural norms that aim to strengthen the Angolan financial system.