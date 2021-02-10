Angola: Social Security Institute Official Arrested

9 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the centre-west Benguela Province arrested, last Monday, the director of municipal services of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), Rene Baptista dos Anjos, for allegedly being involved in crimes of fraud and forgery of documents.

According to the SIC spokesman in Benguela, sub-inspector Victorino Kotingo, in statements to the press, the INSS official is accused of involvement in criminal association that has embezzled state coffers in more than Akz 14 million (US $21K equivalent) since 2019 to the present date.

The amount was used to pay retirement pensions to citizens who earn monthly salaries, as staff of the Ministry of Education.

He said that three other citizens allegedly beneficiaries are part of the group of detainees, as well as an element that pretended to be the head of human resources of the provincial education department.

Victorino Kotingo clarified that the alleged head of Education Human Resources and the INSS official were responsible for falsifying the entire process for the insertion of individuals in the social security system.

According to the spokesman, the Public Prosecutor's Office may order further investigations that will culminate in the arrest of other elements involved, taking into account the procedural complexity of the case.

