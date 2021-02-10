Angola: Social Security Institute Official Arrested

Benguela — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the centre-west Benguela Province arrested, last Monday, the director of municipal services of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), Rene Baptista dos Anjos, for allegedly being involved in crimes of fraud and forgery of documents.

According to the SIC spokesman in Benguela, sub-inspector Victorino Kotingo, in statements to the press, the INSS official is accused of involvement in criminal association that has embezzled state coffers in more than Akz 14 million (US $21K equivalent) since 2019 to the present date.

The amount was used to pay retirement pensions to citizens who earn monthly salaries, as staff of the Ministry of Education.

He said that three other citizens allegedly beneficiaries are part of the group of detainees, as well as an element that pretended to be the head of human resources of the provincial education department.

Victorino Kotingo clarified that the alleged head of Education Human Resources and the INSS official were responsible for falsifying the entire process for the insertion of individuals in the social security system.

According to the spokesman, the Public Prosecutor's Office may order further investigations that will culminate in the arrest of other elements involved, taking into account the procedural complexity of the case.

According to the SIC spokesman in Benguela, sub-inspector Victorino Kotingo, in statements to the press, the INSS official is accused of involvement in criminal association that has embezzled state coffers in more than Akz 14 million (US $21K equivalent) since 2019 to the present date.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The amount was used to pay retirement pensions to citizens who earn monthly salaries, as staff of the Ministry of Education.

He said that three other citizens allegedly beneficiaries are part of the group of detainees, as well as an element that pretended to be the head of human resources of the provincial education department.

Victorino Kotingo clarified that the alleged head of Education Human Resources and the INSS official were responsible for falsifying the entire process for the insertion of individuals in the social security system.

According to the spokesman, the Public Prosecutor's Office may order further investigations that will culminate in the arrest of other elements involved, taking into account the procedural complexity of the case.