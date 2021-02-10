Zimbabwe: City Hornets Seek Special Waiver

Harare City Hornets Ladies team has, through the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe, applied for a waiver to start start preparing for the forthcoming FIBA African club championships to ne held in Egypt next month.

Basketball has been on a forced break in the country owing to Covid-19 since March last year. But after receiving an invitation to take part in this year's edition of the FIBA African club championship in their capacity as the national champions, City Hornets have decided to show up in Egypt.

The tournament runs between March 12-20. And City Hornets chairman Sunny Mbofana has confirmed that his team is keen to take part in the fiesta if they get the clearance.

"We received an invitation to take part in the FIBA African club championships in Egypt next month," he said.

"We have confirmed our participation pending clearance from the authorities. We have applied for a special waiver so that we can begin group training."

At the moment, an excited City Hornets coach Andrew Chitauro has intensified individualized home training for his players.