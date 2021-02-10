Angola: Restart of Primary Schools Confirmed

Luanda — Adão de Almeida, the minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, reaffirmed last Tuesday that the basic conditions are now created for the resumption of classes in primary education.

Primary school classes, suspended in March 2020 due to the emergence of the first cases of Covid-19 in Angola, are due to restart this Wednesday (10).

With the end of the current academic year scheduled for July, more than six million primary school students will return to the classrooms, just over 3.1 million of whom entered the education system for the first time.

The school resumption in primary education was scheduled for 26 October 2020, having been postponed at the time, due to the increase in positive cases in the country.

The minister, who was speaking at a press conference to update the measures of the Decree on Public Calamity, said that the evolution of the epidemiological (High number of recovered patients and low new infection cases) situation allows the resumption of classes in primary education.

Adão de Almeida stressed that the Executive carried out a risk assessment, of organizational and occupational capacity, the results of which allowed the reopening of primary schools.

According to the minister, it is a safe and peaceful step, considering that the evaluation made it possible to take this step in terms of the teaching and learning process in Angola.

The government official also requested the continuous intervention of the parents and guardians in the teaching process, interacting continuously with the principals and heads of the schools.

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the 2020 academic year, 39 844 rooms were made available for pre-school and primary education.

For general secondary education, 16,069 classrooms were made available for the 1st cycle of the secondary education and 11,865 classrooms for the 2nd cycle (10th grade onwards).

The National Education System has 210,674 teachers.

Primary school classes, suspended in March 2020 due to the emergence of the first cases of Covid-19 in Angola, are due to restart this Wednesday (10).

With the end of the current academic year scheduled for July, more than six million primary school students will return to the classrooms, just over 3.1 million of whom entered the education system for the first time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The school resumption in primary education was scheduled for 26 October 2020, having been postponed at the time, due to the increase in positive cases in the country.

The minister, who was speaking at a press conference to update the measures of the Decree on Public Calamity, said that the evolution of the epidemiological (High number of recovered patients and low new infection cases) situation allows the resumption of classes in primary education.

Adão de Almeida stressed that the Executive carried out a risk assessment, of organizational and occupational capacity, the results of which allowed the reopening of primary schools.

According to the minister, it is a safe and peaceful step, considering that the evaluation made it possible to take this step in terms of the teaching and learning process in Angola.

The government official also requested the continuous intervention of the parents and guardians in the teaching process, interacting continuously with the principals and heads of the schools.

Meanwhile, in the beginning of the 2020 academic year, 39 844 rooms were made available for pre-school and primary education.

For general secondary education, 16,069 classrooms were made available for the 1st cycle of the secondary education and 11,865 classrooms for the 2nd cycle (10th grade onwards).

The National Education System has 210,674 teachers.