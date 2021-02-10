South Africa: State of Security Readiness for SONA 2021

press release

Pretoria — The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) coordinates all security and law enforcement for the President's annual State of the Nation Address which will be held on 11 February 2021, is satisfied with the progress being made with its security planning.

The NATJOINTS comprises of various departments such as the South African National Defence Force, Cape Town Metro Police and Law Enforcement, Intelligence Coordinating Committee, Department of Health, ESKOM and the City of Cape Town including the South African Police Service.

The community of Cape Town is advised that there will be limited access in areas surrounding Parliament as there will be road closures and parking restrictions.

Temporary fencing will be set up. Perpetrators will face criminal charges should they be caught tampering with the fencing or breaching it in any way.

Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed into restricted areas in and around Parliament on the day of the event.

Road Closures (2021-02-11 from 06:00 - 23:00):

Roeland Street, From Plein 69m towards Buitenkant (Opposite end of Nieuw Meester Parking Area; Lane closest to Table Mountain open until Hope Street)

St Johns, Vrede until Roeland Street.

Bouquette Street Plein, Roeland until Barrack Street.

Commercial Street, Plein until 10m past end of Nieuw Meester Parking Area.

Government Lane, Wale until Gallery Lane.

Parking Restrictions (2021-02-11 from 00:00 to 23:59):

Adderly Street, Bureau Street and Longmarket Street - both sides

Wale Street, Bureau Street and Queen Victoria Street - Slave Lodge, Company Gardens

Parliament Street, Longmarket Street and Bureau Street - both sides

Church Square, corner of Spin Street and Parliament Street - both sides

Bureau, Spin, Mostert Street, Adderley Street and Corporation Street - both sides

Plein Street, Roeland Street and Spin Street - both sides

St John's Street, Roeland Street and Vrede Street - both sides

Gallery Lane - both sides

Vrede Street, St John's Street and Hope Street - both sides. Not in embayment's

St Mary's Cathedral Parking Area, Bouquet Street and Roeland Street

Bouquet Street, Roeland Street and Hope Street - both sides

Hope Street, Bouquet Street and Tuin Plein - both sides

Roeland Street, Plein Street and Buitenkant Street - both sides

Commercial Street, Plein Street and Buitenkant Street - both sides

Darling Street, Buitenkant Street and Corporation Street - Grand Parade Side

Newmarket Street, the grass area next to the Castle of Goodhope, Buitenkant Street and Elevate Freeway.

There is a no-fly zone over Parliament precinct and the areas surrounding it and this restriction will also apply on the day of the event. No civilian aircraft or remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS)(Drones) permitted in the restricted airspace.

All demonstrations are being catered for in designated areas only. For this purpose, speakers' corners have been set up in the following areas:

Grand Parade (Castle of Good Hope half of Parade)

Hanover Street Parking Area - Traditional Protest action starting point (formerly known as Kaizergracht Street).

We call on those that would like to air their grievances and to stage protests to do so within the confines of the law. Demonstrators must adhere to the Lockdown Level 3 Regulations as the country is still under the State of Disaster.

Members of the South African Police Service and all law enforcement agencies will continue to apply fundamental policing principles, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. All law enforcements officers on duty will enforce the law at all times and at all places of deployment. Each and every member deployed has a responsibility and an obligation to execute their respective mandates professionally, impartially and with integrity.

Office of the National Commissioner