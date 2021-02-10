South Africa: Ramaphosa Address - an Opportunity to Step Up With Timelines, Details and Implementation for SA's Future (Or Not)

analysis

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2021 State of the Nation Address, it will be Lockdown Day 322. Over the past 11 months, he's delivered 17 addresses to the nation. The question on Thursday is whether Ramaphosa can raise the game with a big-picture account of his administration's priorities.

Addresses to the nation, by their character and in their political role, are one-way communication channels at times of crisis. South Africa has had 17 of those, dubbed presidential statements on "progress on the national effort against the Covid-19 pandemic" from 15 March 2020, announcing the State of Disaster, to the last on 1 February.

A State of the Nation Address (SONA) like Thursday's has always been different. Traditionally, the presidential setting-out of government priorities and plans for the year marks the formal opening of the parliamentary year and is followed by three days of debate.

The presidential address is almost immediately put under scrutiny and critique and, given Parliament's party political fault lines, robust point-scoring takes place.

The question is, what will President Cyril Ramaphosa bring to the House that's different to what's been said previously or that's practically responsive to continuing economic deterioration and...