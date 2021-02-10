South Africa: Virtual State of the Nation Address - When Rote Security Habits Threaten to Outshine the Solemn Occasion

10 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The securocrats got their Sona. But it's not clear if Parliament or South Africans will get theirs when President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium in the House at 7pm on Thursday.

This year's State of the Nation Address (Sona) is being held in memory of the 46,869 South Africans who, by Wednesday, had died as a result of Covid-19.

The solemnity of the occasion has been clear since the first briefing by Parliament's presiding officers in January, when it was announced Sona would be a hybrid session with just 50 people in the House and no red carpet or military parades.

Apart from the president, his deputy and presiding officers, also in the chamber for the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament will be Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Dumisani Zondi.

On the benches will be 30 MPs - 14 from the ANC, five from the DA and one each from the IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, GOOD, Cope, National Freedom Party, African Transformation Movement, Al Jama-ah and the Pan Africanist Congress. The EFF will participate on the virtual platform only.

About 1,000 guests, including former president...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

