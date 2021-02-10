Zimbabwe: Young Zimbabwean Player Maswanhise Making Progress At Leicester City

Upcoming midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise continues to make progress at the Leicester City Under-18 side where he recently scored his first goal for the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder, who was born in England in 2002, has been involved in crucial goals for the Leicester City's academy side of late.

He found the back of the nets for the first time this season in the Foxes' 3-3 draw against Fulham before making two assists in the dramatic 4-3 victory over Norwich City at LCFC Training Ground.

Maswanhise has made for assists in 11 appearances. He has been on the Leicester Football Academy books for the past seven years.

He is son to former top Zimbabwean sprinter Jeffrey Maswanhise, who told The Herald in previous interviews that he wants his son to represent his fatherland if given the opportunity.

Maswanhise was in great form in the Foxes' maiden outing for 2021 when another City youngster, Terell Pennant, registered a superb 12-minute hat-trick to help the Club's Under-18s seal maximum points against Norwich City.

Maswanhise set up Pennant for the second goal. The result kept City 13th in the Under-18 Premier League South division, but they are now level on points with Southampton and just three adrift of 11th-placed Reading.

Next up for the young Foxes is another home clash, with Reading, this Saturday at the Club's new headquarters in Seagrave.