Zimbabwe: Car Hire Deal Turns Nasty

10 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

AN accountant at First Mutual Funeral Services was allegedly conned a car by one of his clients, who had hired it out to conduct her daily routine activities.

Chenjerai Job Chikwangwani (31), of Highfield in Harare, allegedly lost his Toyota Bubble he had hired to Tapiwa Michelle Mtakwa (35), who had promised to pay US$40 per day as hiring fees.

It is alleged that Mtakwa then sold the car in question to Diplomatic Car Sale in Harare where Chikwangwani saw it while on sale on January 2. Irked by Mtakwa's actions, Chikwangwani took the matter to the police leading to his former client's arrest.

She was then subsequently taken to the Harare Magistrates' Court where she is today expected to appear on theft of trust property charges.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.