Zimbabwe: Car Hire Deal Turns Nasty

AN accountant at First Mutual Funeral Services was allegedly conned a car by one of his clients, who had hired it out to conduct her daily routine activities.

Chenjerai Job Chikwangwani (31), of Highfield in Harare, allegedly lost his Toyota Bubble he had hired to Tapiwa Michelle Mtakwa (35), who had promised to pay US$40 per day as hiring fees.

It is alleged that Mtakwa then sold the car in question to Diplomatic Car Sale in Harare where Chikwangwani saw it while on sale on January 2. Irked by Mtakwa's actions, Chikwangwani took the matter to the police leading to his former client's arrest.

She was then subsequently taken to the Harare Magistrates' Court where she is today expected to appear on theft of trust property charges.