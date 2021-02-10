Mozambique: Drug Seizure At Warehouse of Prominent Businessman

5 February 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have detained a prominent businessman, Minoj Hassan, in Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, in possession of 180 kilos of the drug ephedrine, reports Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Ephedrine can be used to create methamphetamine ("crystal meth"), and is listed as a "Table 1 precursor" under the United Nations Convention on Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs.

Hassan, who once worked for the Aga Khan Foundation, had been under police investigation for same time, according to "Carta de Mocambique"'s sources. He was suspected of drug trafficking, money laundering, and contraband.

The ephedrine was found in one of Hassan's Pemba warehouses, disguised in sacks of maize flour.

Hassan's businesses in Cabo Delgado include warehouses where grain and other foodstuffs are stored, and the sale of fuel. He was also a councillor on Pemba Municipal Council, prior to the latest municipal elections, held in 2018.

Hassan brushed aside the police discovery of an illicit drug in his warehouse. He claimed the ephedrine was intended to produce cakes, and that his detention was all a misunderstanding.

Sources in the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) say that moves are under way to ensure the release of Hassan, since his family is very influential in Cabo Delgado.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
U.S. President Biden Pledges New 'Shared Vision' With Africa
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.