Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Expresses Gratitude to U.S., Buhari, Nigerians

Former Nigerian Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed gratitude to the United States, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for supporting her bid to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In a tweet from @NOIweala, the former Nigerian coordinating minister of the economy and foreign minister wrote: "Grateful for the expression of support from the US today for DG @WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for a hard fought campaign. Thank You President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari & all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you friends. Love to my family. Glory to God."

Her expression of gratitude came after the United States, which had initially opposed her bid, endorsed her candidacy, clearing the path for her emergence as the next head of the World Trade Organisation.

South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee, backed by the US, was Okonjo-Iweala's sole opponent after other contestants withdrew from the race last year. Myung-hee withdrew from the race earlier on Friday.

Okonjo-Iweala had last October secured the vote of 163 of the 164 members of the trade organization, but could not be declared the head of the WTO because the organisation's selection rules stipulate that its DG has to emerge by consensus.

President Muhammadu Buhari had nominated Okonjo-Iweala for the topmost WTO post last June. A high-level campaign team was also inaugurated by the Federal Government to lead the charge for her emergence as the global trade body director general.