Tanzania: Diamond Ventures Into Betting

10 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Bongoflava musician Diamond Platnumz is in talks with a Kenyan betting firm over a possible partnership with his yet to be launched Wasafi bet.

The Tanzanian musician, who is extremely popular in East Africa, recently made a private visit to Nairobi from where he is said to have met officials from Kenyan betting firm Odibet.

Sources reveal that the Waah hitmaker will be launching his Waafi bet gaming firm later this year.

It is believed that Diamond is keen to partner with OdiBet after his business manager Sallam Mendez uploaded a picture of himself wearing a white Odi Bet branded hoodie captioned 'Nairobi By Night'.

On October 27, 2020 during an interview with Wasafi TV, the musician who doubles up as an astute entrepreneur confirmed he was seeking to venture into betting businesses.

"Niko hatua za mwisho, Karibuni nafungua wasafi betting (I am in the final stages and will soon launch Wasafi bet)," he said.

Besides betting, Diamond has also invested in real estate having bought houses in Kenya, his native Tanzania and South Africa.

He also owns a radio and TV station and has been called up to endorse several products.

