Nigeria: Kaduna Set to Get Out-of-School Children Off Streets

Pixabay
classroom
11 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

The Kaduna State Government has said its newly commissioned Education Marshals are to remove all out-of-school children from roaming streets in the state, noting that they will operate in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna.

Speaking shortly after launching the uniform of the marshals, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, said education was not optional, but compulsory in the state.

Mrs Yayi said the marshals would assist the government to ensure that all out-of-school children were enrolled in schools, noting that the essence was to ensure that the children of the masses also had access to education.

She said, "We are happy to flag off the uniform for the education marshals. Their main job is to get the out-of-school children off the streets because in Kaduna education is not an option, but compulsory," and therefore urged residents to cooperate with the marshals.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.