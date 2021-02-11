Nigeria: Kaduna Set to Get Out-of-School Children Off Streets

The Kaduna State Government has said its newly commissioned Education Marshals are to remove all out-of-school children from roaming streets in the state, noting that they will operate in Zaria, Kafanchan and Kaduna.

Speaking shortly after launching the uniform of the marshals, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, said education was not optional, but compulsory in the state.

Mrs Yayi said the marshals would assist the government to ensure that all out-of-school children were enrolled in schools, noting that the essence was to ensure that the children of the masses also had access to education.

She said, "We are happy to flag off the uniform for the education marshals. Their main job is to get the out-of-school children off the streets because in Kaduna education is not an option, but compulsory," and therefore urged residents to cooperate with the marshals.