Tanzania: What Zanzibar Leader Has Achieved in First 100 Days

10 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Salome Gregory

Zanzibar — Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday outlined 10 major issues that he had achieved during his first 100 days in office, detailing how he laid the foundation for his much-touted blue economic model.

Dr Mwinyi touted Blue Economy as one of the best ways to develop Zanzibar during campaigns that finally earned him a five-year term as occupant of the Zanzibar State House.

The Blue Economy concept was first highlighted at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in 2012.

Unctad defines the Blue Economy to be the economic and trade activities that focus on the ocean-based marine environment, associated biodiversity, ecosystems, species, and genetic resources whilst ensuring conservation.

And, speaking yesterday, Dr Mwinyi said his administration and the Government of Oman have struck agreement that details how the two governments will work together to implement the blue economic model, focusing primarily on fisheries, tourism, oil and gas as well as seaweed farming.

Speaking during a press conference at the Zanzibar State House, Dr Mwinyi said in implementing the blue economic model, his government started talks with different stakeholders on how to create the necessary infrastructure that will enable the model to thrive.

Read the original article on Citizen.

