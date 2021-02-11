Kenya Warns Against Attempts to Stir Up Tension Among AMISOM Partners

Nairobi — Kenya has warned against attempts to stir up tension among African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) partner States even as it vowed to continue playing its rightful role alongside its Troop Contributing Countries in order to strengthen regional peace and security.

AMISOM troop contributing countries include Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.

In a statement issued on Tuesday during an African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) session convened to consider the situation in Somalia and the activities of AMISOM, Kenya observed the necessity of holding to account the Al Shaabab terrorist grouping, its affiliates and other spoilers in Somalia.

"Kenya also appealed to the Council to guard against attempts at driving fissures among the various stakeholders, friends and partners of Somalia and of the region. Attempts at lessening the positive impact of AMISOM or withdrawal of AMISOM from Somalia was viewed in this light," a statement issued by Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Kenya has had a tense relationship with Somalia which severed ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta's government after recalling her Ambassador to Mahamed Ahmed Nuur Tarzan from Nairobi.

It also expelled Ambassador Lucas Tumbo, Kenya's envoy in Mogadishu, citing "Kenya's continued interference in the internal affairs of Somalia".

Kenya which was represented by Amb Jean Kamau, its Permanent Representative to the African Union in Addis Ababa and Ambassador to Ethiopia, called for the Peace and Security Council to focus on the vital initiatives that must be undertaken to ensure that consensus is built between domestic, regional and international actors in Somalia.

Amb Kamau refuted assertions of Kenya's interference in the domestic affairs of Somalia as false and misleading.

"Kenya noted that her destiny and that of her neigbours were inextricably linked, given the historical, cultural and linguistic links that connected the countries of the region. To this end, Kenya pledged to continue playing its rightful role in Somalia alongside its Troop Contributing Countries' partners," MFA added.