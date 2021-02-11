Tanzanian Judge Elected to African Court

10 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Two new judges have been elected to join the bench at the African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR).

Their election took place during the Summit of African Union (AU) Heads of State which took place at the weekend.

The virtual summit of the continental leaders saw the re-election of Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud from Tanzania to the bench.

She alongside Justice Rafaa Ben Achour from Tunisia, who was also re-elected, will serve for their second and final term of six years.

The newly-elected are Justice Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza from South Africa and Justice Sacko Modibo from Mali.

The latter justices will replace Justice Sylvain Ore from Cote d'Ivoire who is the current President of the Court and Justice Angelo Vasco Matusse from Mozambique.

A statement issued by the Arusha-based Court said the new and re-elected judges will be sworn in June this year during its 61st Ordinary session.

AfCHPR, a judicial organ of the AU, is composed of eleven judges, nationals of AU member States. They are elected in their individual capacity. The Court meets four times a year in ordinary sessions and may hold extra-ordinary sessions when the need arises.

Justice Ore said the re-election of the serving judges and those elected at the weekend were enough indicators of their capability to serve the bench.

"The Court is fully convinced of their deep commitment to human rights and to further strengthen protection of human rights in Africa," he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

