Tanzania: Mwinyi Roots for Positive Attitude, Pushing Speedy Economic Transformation

Zanzibar — Today marks 100 days since Zanzibar's eighth President and Revolutionary Council chairman Hussein Ali Mwinyi assumed office.

Dr Mwinyi was elected Zanzibar leader after collecting 76.27 percent of vote against his main opponent Seif Sharif Hamad of ACT-Wazalendo.

After the 2020 October General Election, on November 2, 2020 Dr Mwinyi was sworn-in to lead Zanzibar.

He immediately started executing his duties from Zanzibar State House located at Vuga in Unguja Town.

The Citizen was granted an exclusive interview by the leader of Zanzibar, who detailed a number of issues that he had so far implemented as well as what more he plans to do, his likes and dislikes in his leadership and the key features that will define his government in and outside the Zanzibar semi-autonomous Islands.