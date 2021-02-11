Tanzania: Mwinyi Roots for Positive Attitude, Pushing Speedy Economic Transformation

10 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jesse Mikofu

Zanzibar — Today marks 100 days since Zanzibar's eighth President and Revolutionary Council chairman Hussein Ali Mwinyi assumed office.

Dr Mwinyi was elected Zanzibar leader after collecting 76.27 percent of vote against his main opponent Seif Sharif Hamad of ACT-Wazalendo.

After the 2020 October General Election, on November 2, 2020 Dr Mwinyi was sworn-in to lead Zanzibar.

He immediately started executing his duties from Zanzibar State House located at Vuga in Unguja Town.

The Citizen was granted an exclusive interview by the leader of Zanzibar, who detailed a number of issues that he had so far implemented as well as what more he plans to do, his likes and dislikes in his leadership and the key features that will define his government in and outside the Zanzibar semi-autonomous Islands.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.