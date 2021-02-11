Rwanda: Amavubi Players Set to Get Big Bonuses After CHAN "Success"

11 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team players and coaching staff will get huge bonuses after Rwanda's impressive performance at the 2020 CHAN tournament in Cameroon according to Guy Didier Rurangayire, the Director of Sports in the Ministry of Sports.

Rurangayire said this during a press conference held at the Ministry of Sports offices at Amahoro Stadium, but refused to reveal the exact amount of money that the Rwandan delegation will get. He however acknowledged that it is the first time that players will receive such big bonuses.

"I cannot reveal how much money each player, coach or support staff got because we are not obliged to reveal such information. However the players are free to say how much they will get. But it is the first time, players in the national team will get such a bonus," Rurangayire said.

However sources have revealed that Amavubi players will each pocket Rwf10m which includes a special bonus from President Paul Kagame that he promised to the players recently.

The first payment will come from the Ministry of Sports which is Rwf5m while it is reported that the President will give the same amount of money to the players.

The bonus is in appreciation of the players' performance in the elite tournament when they reached the quarterfinal without good preparation which was largely caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mashami not automatic choice to continue as coach

Meanwhile, Rurangayire said there is no guarantee that Coach Vincent Mashami will continue to be Amavubi coach.

"We will meet soon to evaluate his performance and decide on a way forward. It is not a guarantee that he will stay as Amavubi coach. Part of his contract included guiding the team to the African cup of nations and that has not been determined yet," he added.

Mashami was given the Amavubi job in August 2018 to replace Antoine Hey. He initially signed a deal of 18 months which was extended for a year in February 2020.

The contract runs out on Thursday, February 11.

Mashami is the first Rwandan coach to lead the national football team to a quarterfinal of a major tournament. The last time Amavubi reached the quarterfinal of the CHAN tournament was in 2016 when the country hosted the competition with Johnny Mckinstry as head coach.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.