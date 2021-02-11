Kenya Records 173 New Covid Cases, 186 Recoveries

Kenya has recorded 173 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 102,221.

The new cases are from a sample size of 3,784, the cumulative tests stand at 1,223,827.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Health, the new cases comprise 153 Kenyans and 20 foreigners, of whom 111 are male and 62 females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 81.

Two patients have also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the number of fatalities to 1,791.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in the statement further said that 186 patients have recovered, bringing the tally for national recoveries to 84,728.

From the latest recoveries, 163 are from home-based care programmes while 23 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The CS further stated that there are 353 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,283 are in home-based care.

"34 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support while 17 on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are under observation," read the statement in parts.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all in the general wards.

Nairobi continues to lead with number of infections per county as 133 new infection is reported followed by Mombasa 7, Uasin Gishu 5, Kiambu 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 3, Makueni 3, Migori 3, Kajiado 2, Kericho 2, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 2, Kakamega 1, Homa Bay 1 and Siaya 1.