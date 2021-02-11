Nigeria: Air Ticket Sales Dropped By $132m in Q1 2020

Airlines ticket sales in Nigeria declined by $132 million in the first quarter of 2020 with a total of $151.09 million revenue made compared to $282.35m sales recorded in the previous year, a data from the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), has shown.

The data titled, "BSP Nigeria-R&S Monthly Reports-Market Data April 2020" showed that $57.79m worth of tickets were sold in January 2019 alone.

Ticket sales figures for February of the same year stood at $51.52m; March recorded $80.55m; April $92.59m bringing the total to $286.36m.

But in January 2020, travel agents made a huge sale of $70.03m regarded as the best performance in the industry with unprecedented high demand.

February 2020 saw ticket sales of $59.16m; March figure stood at $23.26m when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry with countries imposing travel restrictions.

In April 2020, there was a sharp decline in travels with BSP (Billing Settlement Platform) recording a $-1.36 deficit, indicating that the platform recorded more refunds than sales. The total tickets sold for first quarter 2020 decreased to $151m.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye noted that COVID-19 brought the entire sector to a halt.

She said January 2020 was one of the best months for aviation because of huge sales made by foreign carriers but the gains were reversed by the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic.

"Surprisingly, January 2020 was the best month for aviation in Nigeria in recent years. January of every year is usually very difficult for travel. First quarter is usually slow for business but January 2020 was a windfall followed by the month of February. After March 2020, the industry took a tumble for the worst because of COVID-19".