Nigeria: Revalidation - Keyamo Writes Buni Committee, Warns of Looming Crisis in Delta Chapter

11 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, issued a stern warning to the National Interim Caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, over a looming crisis in the Delta State chapter.

He gave the warning against the backdrop that the committee, saddled with the responsibilities of registration and revalidation exercise of the party in the state, would begin distributing materials to the coordinators in the LGAs of the state today.

The Delta APC chieftain, who also copied deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; National Secretary and Women's Rep of APC, CEEPC; South/South Registration Committee among others, said the party must ensure that no leader has two nominees in any LGA for fairness, equity and justice.

He stressed that for the on-going registration and revalidation exercise to be successful in the state, the party must clearly identify leaders of the party and ensure balance in the distribution of materials.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.