Nigeria: Revalidation - Keyamo Writes Buni Committee, Warns of Looming Crisis in Delta Chapter

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, issued a stern warning to the National Interim Caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, over a looming crisis in the Delta State chapter.

He gave the warning against the backdrop that the committee, saddled with the responsibilities of registration and revalidation exercise of the party in the state, would begin distributing materials to the coordinators in the LGAs of the state today.

The Delta APC chieftain, who also copied deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; National Secretary and Women's Rep of APC, CEEPC; South/South Registration Committee among others, said the party must ensure that no leader has two nominees in any LGA for fairness, equity and justice.

He stressed that for the on-going registration and revalidation exercise to be successful in the state, the party must clearly identify leaders of the party and ensure balance in the distribution of materials.