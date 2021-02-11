South Africa: Nine Big Things Cyril Ramaphosa Is Likely to Say in His 2021 State of the Nation Address

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to focus on the Covid-19 crisis in his 2021 State of the Nation Address. Expect the president to focus on the vaccine plans and to assess how South Africa has fared since the lockdown slammed us shut in March 2020.

A mega family meeting

Ramaphosa's regular family meetings in the past year mean that 2021's State of the Nation Address (Sona) will not quite be the event it usually is. We hear from him regularly and his presidential addresses regularly trend. So, he is likely to adopt the same paterfamilias tone that has made those meetings a success, and to attempt to pacify South Africans nervous about the stalled vaccine plan.

Eskom and load shedding

With South Africa still reeling from load shedding despite years of promises that he had it under control, Ramaphosa will focus on risk mitigation strategies. He is likely to emphasise that the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is evaluating bids to bring 2,000MW in additional capacity to the grid.

He will try to inject energy into the electricity part of his speech, but most juries are out on whether it will work. Ramaphosa has repeatedly promised new capacity, but...