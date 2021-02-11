South Africa: Nine Big Things Cyril Ramaphosa Is Likely to Say in His 2021 State of the Nation Address

@SAgovnews/Twitter
A South African government Twitter image ahead of the 2021 state of the nation address.
10 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to focus on the Covid-19 crisis in his 2021 State of the Nation Address. Expect the president to focus on the vaccine plans and to assess how South Africa has fared since the lockdown slammed us shut in March 2020.

A mega family meeting

Ramaphosa's regular family meetings in the past year mean that 2021's State of the Nation Address (Sona) will not quite be the event it usually is. We hear from him regularly and his presidential addresses regularly trend. So, he is likely to adopt the same paterfamilias tone that has made those meetings a success, and to attempt to pacify South Africans nervous about the stalled vaccine plan.

Eskom and load shedding

With South Africa still reeling from load shedding despite years of promises that he had it under control, Ramaphosa will focus on risk mitigation strategies. He is likely to emphasise that the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is evaluating bids to bring 2,000MW in additional capacity to the grid.

He will try to inject energy into the electricity part of his speech, but most juries are out on whether it will work. Ramaphosa has repeatedly promised new capacity, but...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
No Red Carpet for South African State of the Nation Address
Left in the Dark Again - South Africans Suffer More Power Cuts
Unemployment Rate Soars in South Africa
President Announces Plan to Revive South African Economy
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Damning Report Names Mnangagwa as 'Cartel Leader' in Zimbabwe
Ethiopia Lambasts EU About Tigray Statement
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Hope in Northern Mozambique As Insurgents Run Out of Food
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Six Shortlisted for Kenya's Chief Justice Position

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.